Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average of $326.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock worth $114,400,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

