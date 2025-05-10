Francis Financial Inc. Buys 3,871 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $387.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.81.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
