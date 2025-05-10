Ellevest Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

