Fund 1 Investments LLC Sells 841,627 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Fund 1 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 841,627 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Vince worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vince during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial lowered Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Vince stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

