Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

