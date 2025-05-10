Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

