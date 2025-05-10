Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 13,875 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,685,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,537,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,993 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.36 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

