Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,077 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Progressive stock opened at $284.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,616,766.16. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This trade represents a 23.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

