Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.