Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $180,313,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

