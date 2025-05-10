Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $72,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,664,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

