Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2025

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $72,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,664,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.