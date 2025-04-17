Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brunswick (BC)

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2025 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Brunswick had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

4/4/2025 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 147,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brunswick by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

