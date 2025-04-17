iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Up 195.2% in March

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BRHY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2728 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

