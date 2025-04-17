First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $528.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day moving average is $585.79. The company has a market cap of $543.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

