Capital Square LLC Acquires 9,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on T. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

