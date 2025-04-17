Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

