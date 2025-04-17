Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

