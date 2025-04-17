Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for BCRX FY2025 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

BCRX stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

