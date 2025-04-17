NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,018,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

