Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTOI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
