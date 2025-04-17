Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTOI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

