Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIF. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 192,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDIF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 3,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

