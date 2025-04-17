JMP Securities Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $45.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.59% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.