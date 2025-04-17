1,881 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

