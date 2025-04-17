First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTQI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $558.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.