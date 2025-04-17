Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 5,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

