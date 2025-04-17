Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 5,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.
Via Renewables Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.