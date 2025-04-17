Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Drops By 38.7%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,405. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 356.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,010.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,115.46. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

