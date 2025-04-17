Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equifax stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.38. The company had a trading volume of 410,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

