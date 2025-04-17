Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 234,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.