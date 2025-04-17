Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 16,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,600. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
