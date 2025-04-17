Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $217,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,076,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PCH opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

