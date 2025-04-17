Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

