Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 112,100 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.