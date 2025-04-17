Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Buckle by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $84,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,360. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

