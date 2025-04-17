Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $98.74 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

