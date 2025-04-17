Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

