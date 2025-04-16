Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.