Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,110,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 230,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 691,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 52,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,442,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

