Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPM FY2025 Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

RPM stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. RPM International has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

