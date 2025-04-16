Barrington Research Issues Positive Outlook for DLB Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

DLB stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 over the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

