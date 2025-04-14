Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 49,098 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,098 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMN. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.