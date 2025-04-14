Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gentherm worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

