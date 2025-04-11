Shelton Capital Management Sells 334 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 1,097,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $31.86 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

