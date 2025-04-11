Raymond James Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.18.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

