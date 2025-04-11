Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

