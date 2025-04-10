First Foundation Advisors Buys 25,557 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

