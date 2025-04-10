Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Telos worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

