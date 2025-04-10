First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

