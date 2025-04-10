Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

WMB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 666,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

