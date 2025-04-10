Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 365,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 454,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,067,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 102,649 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.