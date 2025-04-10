Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $285.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.